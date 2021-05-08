Investors Buy Large Volume of Phio Pharmaceuticals Call Options (NASDAQ:PHIO)

Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. (NASDAQ:PHIO) saw some unusual options trading on Friday. Traders acquired 7,188 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 3,123% compared to the typical volume of 223 call options.

PHIO opened at $2.67 on Friday. Phio Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $1.87 and a 1-year high of $6.48. The company has a current ratio of 7.90, a quick ratio of 7.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.39 and a beta of 2.31. The business has a 50 day moving average of $2.55 and a 200-day moving average of $2.70.

Phio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHIO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 25th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.01. Equities analysts predict that Phio Pharmaceuticals will post -1.92 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its stake in shares of Phio Pharmaceuticals by 376.6% in the fourth quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 101,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 80,123 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Phio Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at $77,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of Phio Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Phio Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $68,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.77% of the company’s stock.

About Phio Pharmaceuticals

Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp., a biotechnology company, develops immuno-oncology therapeutics in the United States. It offers INTASYL therapeutic platform focuses on silencing tumor-induced suppression of the immune system. The company develops PH-762, which targets the checkpoint protein PD-1 that prevent T cells from attacking various cells for used in adoptive cell transfer (ACT); PH-804 that targets the suppressive immune receptor TIGIT, which is a checkpoint protein present on T cells and natural killer cells for used in ACT; and PH-790 which targets PD-L1 protein that prevent cancer cells from inactivating T cells and attack the cancer.

