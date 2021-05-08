Investors Buy High Volume of Call Options on Invesco DB Agriculture Fund (NYSEARCA:DBA)

Invesco DB Agriculture Fund (NYSEARCA:DBA) saw unusually large options trading on Friday. Stock investors bought 68,153 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 1,820% compared to the average daily volume of 3,549 call options.

Shares of DBA opened at $19.33 on Friday. Invesco DB Agriculture Fund has a 1-year low of $13.15 and a 1-year high of $19.36. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.40.

Get Invesco DB Agriculture Fund alerts:

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco DB Agriculture Fund by 291.5% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 14,863 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $251,000 after buying an additional 11,067 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Volatility Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco DB Agriculture Fund by 110.5% in the 1st quarter. Harvest Volatility Management LLC now owns 755,146 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $12,792,000 after acquiring an additional 396,377 shares during the last quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco DB Agriculture Fund by 37.7% during the 1st quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 79,392 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,345,000 after purchasing an additional 21,740 shares during the last quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management increased its holdings in shares of Invesco DB Agriculture Fund by 22.8% in the first quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 63,810 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,081,000 after buying an additional 11,860 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco DB Agriculture Fund in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,231,000.

PowerShares DB Agriculture Fund (the Fund) is a separate series of PowerShares DB Multi-Sector Commodity Trust (the Trust). The Fund’s subsidiary is DB Agriculture Master Fund (the Master Fund), a separate series of DB Multi-Sector Commodity Master Trust (the Master Trust). The Fund offers common units of beneficial interest (the Shares) only to certain eligible financial institutions (the Authorized Participants) in one or more blocks of 200,000 Shares, called a Basket.

See Also: What are gap-up stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco DB Agriculture Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco DB Agriculture Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.