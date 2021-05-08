Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:XLG) Shares Bought by Centaurus Financial Inc.

Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:XLG) by 3.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,011 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 622 shares during the quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. owned approximately 0.35% of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF worth $5,933,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of XLG. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 552,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,858,000 after buying an additional 40,169 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 32.1% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 194,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,561,000 after buying an additional 47,296 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 188,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,636,000 after purchasing an additional 17,556 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 74,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,361,000 after purchasing an additional 5,657 shares during the period. Finally, Wolf Group Capital Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Wolf Group Capital Advisors now owns 47,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,952,000 after purchasing an additional 631 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA XLG opened at $315.37 on Friday. Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF has a twelve month low of $214.84 and a twelve month high of $317.08. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $305.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $288.18.

Guggenheim Russell Top 50 Mega Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly Rydex Russell Top 50 ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the Russell Top 50 Index (the Index). The Index is an unmanaged capitalization-weighted index consisting of the 50 largest companies in the Russell 3000 Index.

