Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) Shares Purchased by Regentatlantic Capital LLC

Regentatlantic Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) by 1.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,472 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $1,625,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Coastal Capital Group Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Key Financial Inc purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000.

RSP stock opened at $151.64 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $144.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $131.72. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 1 year low of $87.00 and a 1 year high of $151.72.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

