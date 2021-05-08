Invesco Mortgage Capital (NYSE:IVR) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Invesco Mortgage Capital (NYSE:IVR) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of NYSE:IVR traded down $0.02 on Friday, reaching $3.61. The company had a trading volume of 8,298,538 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,048,054. The stock has a market capitalization of $833.36 million, a P/E ratio of -0.33 and a beta of 1.45. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $3.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.56. Invesco Mortgage Capital has a twelve month low of $2.06 and a twelve month high of $8.40.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 9th were given a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.97%. This is an increase from Invesco Mortgage Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 8th. Invesco Mortgage Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.75%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Invesco Mortgage Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has issued a hold rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Sell” and a consensus target price of $2.80.

About Invesco Mortgage Capital

Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that primarily focuses on investing in, financing, and managing mortgage-backed securities and other mortgage-related assets. It invests in residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) and commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS) that are guaranteed by a U.S.

