Invesco High Income Trust II (NYSE:VLT) Position Increased by Park Avenue Securities LLC

Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco High Income Trust II (NYSE:VLT) by 4.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 59,842 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,734 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC owned about 0.92% of Invesco High Income Trust II worth $833,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Integrated Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco High Income Trust II during the first quarter worth $140,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC increased its position in Invesco High Income Trust II by 52.1% during the first quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 4,108 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 1,408 shares during the last quarter. Valley Brook Capital Group acquired a new position in Invesco High Income Trust II during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new position in Invesco High Income Trust II during the fourth quarter worth $198,000. Finally, Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV increased its position in Invesco High Income Trust II by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 84,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,151,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.93% of the company’s stock.

Invesco High Income Trust II stock opened at $14.12 on Friday. Invesco High Income Trust II has a one year low of $10.58 and a one year high of $14.18. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $13.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.51.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be given a dividend of $0.0964 per share. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.19%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 14th.

Invesco High Income Trust II Company Profile

Invesco High Income Trust II is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc, and Invesco Canada Ltd.

