Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) Shares Sold by Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC

Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC lessened its stake in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) by 4.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,494 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 205 shares during the quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC’s holdings in Intuit were worth $1,722,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in INTU. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp boosted its position in Intuit by 1,600.0% during the fourth quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 68 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Intuit in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intuit during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intuit in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in Intuit during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. 84.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 364 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $407.38, for a total transaction of $148,286.32. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $90,030.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 2,253 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $403.51, for a total transaction of $909,108.03. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 4,293 shares in the company, valued at $1,732,268.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on INTU. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Intuit from $400.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Evercore ISI raised shares of Intuit from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $500.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Intuit from $458.00 to $470.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Intuit from $383.00 to $411.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Intuit from $430.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $431.65.

INTU opened at $401.04 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $109.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $400.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $378.04. Intuit Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $270.91 and a fifty-two week high of $423.74. The company has a quick ratio of 3.09, a current ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The software maker reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.55. The firm had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 billion. Intuit had a return on equity of 40.29% and a net margin of 25.10%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.16 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Intuit Inc. will post 5.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 19th. Investors of record on Monday, April 12th were paid a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 9th. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.98%.

About Intuit

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, and Strategic Partner.

