Intra-Cellular Therapies (ITCI) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI) is set to release its earnings data before the market opens on Monday, May 10th. Analysts expect Intra-Cellular Therapies to post earnings of ($0.81) per share for the quarter. Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.76) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.85) by $0.09. Intra-Cellular Therapies had a negative return on equity of 48.27% and a negative net margin of 1,985.32%. The company had revenue of $12.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.45 million. On average, analysts expect Intra-Cellular Therapies to post $-3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies stock opened at $35.03 on Friday. Intra-Cellular Therapies has a 1 year low of $17.26 and a 1 year high of $40.01. The business has a 50-day moving average of $32.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.24. The company has a market capitalization of $2.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.88 and a beta of 1.50.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Intra-Cellular Therapies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.00.

In other Intra-Cellular Therapies news, CEO Sharon Mates sold 27,847 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.23, for a total value of $1,092,437.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,161,239 shares in the company, valued at $45,555,405.97. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Suresh K. Durgam sold 2,734 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.25, for a total value of $107,309.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 25,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,014,141.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 46,207 shares of company stock valued at $1,812,703. 18.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Intra-Cellular Therapies Company Profile

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops novel drugs for the treatment of neuropsychiatric and neurologic diseases, and other disorders of the central nervous system (CNS) in the United States. The company offers CAPLYTA for the treatment of schizophrenia in adults. It is also developing lumateperone, which is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of bipolar depression, as well as to treat autism spectrum disorder, and sleep disorders associated with neuropsychiatric and neurological disorders.

