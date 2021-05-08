Intevac (NASDAQ:IVAC) Lowered to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Intevac (NASDAQ:IVAC) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Intevac, Inc. is a leading supplier of static sputtering systems and related manufacturing equipment used to manufacture thin-film disks for computer hard disk drives. Sputtering is a complex vacuum deposition process used to deposit multiple thin-film layers on a disk. The company’s primary objective is to be the industry leader in supplying disk sputtering equipment by providing disk sputtering systems which have both the highest overall performance and the lowest cost of ownership in the industry. “

NASDAQ IVAC traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $5.86. The stock had a trading volume of 123,401 shares, compared to its average volume of 191,682. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $6.68 and a 200 day moving average of $6.55. The stock has a market cap of $141.35 million, a P/E ratio of 27.91 and a beta of 0.96. Intevac has a 52-week low of $4.79 and a 52-week high of $8.46.

Intevac (NASDAQ:IVAC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The electronics maker reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.01). Intevac had a net margin of 4.91% and a return on equity of 5.41%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Intevac will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Intevac news, EVP Timothy Justyn sold 9,683 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.50, for a total value of $72,622.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 112,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $841,357.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IVAC. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Intevac by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,703,592 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $12,283,000 after buying an additional 80,385 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Intevac by 40.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 102,270 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $737,000 after buying an additional 29,248 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Intevac by 31.2% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 90,246 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $651,000 after buying an additional 21,446 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Intevac by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 546,677 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $3,942,000 after purchasing an additional 33,463 shares during the period. Finally, King Luther Capital Management Corp boosted its holdings in Intevac by 27.2% during the 4th quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 168,309 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,214,000 after acquiring an additional 36,000 shares during the period. 72.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Intevac

Intevac, Inc provides vacuum deposition equipment for various thin-film applications, and digital night-vision technologies and products to the defense industry in the United States, Asia, and Europe. It operates in two segments, Thin-Film Equipment and Photonics. The Thin-Film Equipment segment designs, develops, and markets thin-film processing systems for hard disk drive media, display cover panel, and solar photovoltaic markets.

