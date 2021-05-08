Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:ISNPY) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:ISNPY) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the thirteen ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating on the company.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ISNPY. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Intesa Sanpaolo in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Intesa Sanpaolo in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Intesa Sanpaolo from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Intesa Sanpaolo in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Intesa Sanpaolo in a research note on Monday, February 8th.

Get Intesa Sanpaolo alerts:

OTCMKTS:ISNPY opened at $17.30 on Friday. Intesa Sanpaolo has a fifty-two week low of $8.71 and a fifty-two week high of $17.34. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $16.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.59.

Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. provides various banking products and services. It operates through Banca dei Territori, Corporate and Investment Banking, International Subsidiary Banks, Asset Management, Private Banking, and Insurance segments. The company offers lending and deposit products; corporate, investment banking, and public finance services; industrial credit, factoring, and leasing services; asset management solutions; life and non-life insurance products; and bancassurance and pension fund, and fiduciary services.

Read More: Balance Sheet

Receive News & Ratings for Intesa Sanpaolo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intesa Sanpaolo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.