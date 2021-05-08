Intesa Sanpaolo (BIT:ISP) PT Set at €2.60 by Credit Suisse Group

Intesa Sanpaolo (BIT:ISP) has been assigned a €2.60 ($3.06) target price by research analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a research report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

ISP has been the subject of a number of other reports. UBS Group set a €2.60 ($3.06) price target on Intesa Sanpaolo and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €2.45 ($2.88) price objective on Intesa Sanpaolo and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 15th. Berenberg Bank set a €1.85 ($2.18) target price on Intesa Sanpaolo and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €2.40 ($2.82) price target on Intesa Sanpaolo and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €2.40 ($2.82) price objective on shares of Intesa Sanpaolo and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €2.48 ($2.92).

Intesa Sanpaolo has a 12-month low of €2.39 ($2.81) and a 12-month high of €3.23 ($3.80).

Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. provides various banking products and services. It operates through Banca dei Territori, Corporate and Investment Banking, International Subsidiary Banks, Asset Management, Private Banking, and Insurance segments. The company offers lending and deposit products; corporate, investment banking, and public finance services; industrial credit, factoring, and leasing services; asset management solutions; life and non-life insurance products; and bancassurance and pension fund, and fiduciary services.

