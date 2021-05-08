International Consolidated Airlines Group, S.A. (LON:IAG) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

International Consolidated Airlines Group, S.A. (LON:IAG) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seventeen research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 223.43 ($2.92).

IAG has been the subject of several analyst reports. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 285 ($3.72) price target on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 230 ($3.00) price objective on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 190 ($2.48) price objective on International Consolidated Airlines Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered International Consolidated Airlines Group to a “hold” rating and set a GBX 220 ($2.87) price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 228 ($2.98) price objective on International Consolidated Airlines Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday.

Shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group stock traded up GBX 6.20 ($0.08) during trading hours on Friday, hitting GBX 213.20 ($2.79). 34,362,304 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 35,085,652. International Consolidated Airlines Group has a 1 year low of GBX 86.54 ($1.13) and a 1 year high of GBX 361.40 ($4.72). The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,191.41. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 203.80 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 168.38. The stock has a market capitalization of £10.60 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.25.

In related news, insider Heather Ann McSharry acquired 55,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 190 ($2.48) per share, with a total value of £104,500 ($136,529.92).

International Consolidated Airlines Group Company Profile

International Consolidated Airlines Group, SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of passenger and cargo transportation services in the United Kingdom, Spain, Ireland, the United States, and rest of the world. The company operates under the British Airways, Iberia, Vueling, Aer Lingus, and LEVEL brands.

