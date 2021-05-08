InterDigital (NASDAQ:IDCC) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.19 EPS

InterDigital (NASDAQ:IDCC) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.19, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $82.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $79.97 million. InterDigital had a net margin of 16.17% and a return on equity of 5.25%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis.

NASDAQ:IDCC traded up $2.06 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $71.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 226,004 shares, compared to its average volume of 321,730. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.18, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $68.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $64.30. InterDigital has a 1 year low of $51.31 and a 1 year high of $74.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 3.25 and a current ratio of 3.25.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 14th were given a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 13th. InterDigital’s payout ratio is presently 212.12%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on IDCC. Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of InterDigital in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of InterDigital from $100.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. InterDigital currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $92.80.

InterDigital Company Profile

InterDigital, Inc designs and develops technologies that enable and enhance wireless communications in the United States and internationally. It provides technology solutions for use in digital cellular and wireless products and networks, including 2G, 3G, 4G, 5G, and IEEE 802-related products and networks.

