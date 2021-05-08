Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR) Forecasted to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $0.68 Per Share

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler cut their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Interactive Brokers Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, May 3rd. Piper Sandler analyst R. Repetto now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $0.68 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.69.

Get Interactive Brokers Group alerts:

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $893.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $622.65 million. Interactive Brokers Group had a return on equity of 2.24% and a net margin of 6.90%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 67.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.69 EPS.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Interactive Brokers Group from $92.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Interactive Brokers Group in a report on Thursday, March 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $89.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $73.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Interactive Brokers Group from $58.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Compass Point increased their price objective on Interactive Brokers Group from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.43.

Shares of NASDAQ IBKR opened at $69.60 on Thursday. Interactive Brokers Group has a 12 month low of $36.25 and a 12 month high of $80.57. The company has a market cap of $29.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.37 and a beta of 0.84. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $73.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $65.47.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Interactive Brokers Group by 1,482.2% in the 4th quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,011,408 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $609,895,000 after purchasing an additional 9,378,652 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group in the fourth quarter worth $47,763,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,594,169 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $401,716,000 after buying an additional 332,516 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in Interactive Brokers Group by 1,195.7% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 210,712 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,390,000 after buying an additional 194,450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Interactive Brokers Group by 106.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 274,554 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,725,000 after acquiring an additional 141,474 shares during the period. 16.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Interactive Brokers Group news, Chairman Thomas Peterffy sold 22,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.10, for a total transaction of $1,628,190.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 9,016,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $641,045,492.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Paul Jonathan Brody sold 885 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.90, for a total value of $64,516.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 1,077,549 shares of company stock valued at $80,707,141. 3.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.57%. Interactive Brokers Group’s dividend payout ratio is 17.62%.

Interactive Brokers Group Company Profile

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an investment holding company, which engages in broker or dealer and proprietary trading businesses. It operates through the following segments: Electronic Brokerage and Corporate. The Electronic Brokerage segment is a direct market access broker, which serve the customers of both traditional brokers and prime brokers.

Further Reading: Cost of Debt

Receive News & Ratings for Interactive Brokers Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Interactive Brokers Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.