Inter Parfums (IPAR) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Monday, May 10th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.54 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.10. Inter Parfums had a return on equity of 5.12% and a net margin of 5.94%. The company had revenue of $184.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $148.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.26 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Inter Parfums to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ:IPAR opened at $74.86 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 3.04 and a current ratio of 4.54. Inter Parfums has a 52-week low of $36.46 and a 52-week high of $77.84. The firm has a market cap of $2.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.86 and a beta of 0.95. The business’s fifty day moving average is $72.43 and its 200 day moving average is $62.95.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.34%. Inter Parfums’s payout ratio is 52.63%.

In other Inter Parfums news, CFO Philippe Santi sold 2,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.82, for a total value of $177,168.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 2,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $177,168. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Russell Greenberg sold 2,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.04, for a total value of $158,792.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 7,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $517,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 44.70% of the company’s stock.

IPAR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BWS Financial upped their target price on Inter Parfums from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Citigroup upped their target price on Inter Parfums from $56.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. DA Davidson upped their target price on Inter Parfums from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Inter Parfums from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $85.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Inter Parfums presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.67.

Inter Parfums, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of fragrances and fragrance related products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, European Based Operations and United States Based Operations.

