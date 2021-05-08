Intelsat (OTCMKTS:INTEQ) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.63 EPS

Intelsat (OTCMKTS:INTEQ) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($1.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.60) by ($0.63), reports. The company had revenue of $502.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $493.00 million.

Shares of OTCMKTS:INTEQ traded up $0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $0.44. The company had a trading volume of 493,584 shares, compared to its average volume of 707,721. Intelsat has a fifty-two week low of $0.13 and a fifty-two week high of $1.09. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.08 and a beta of 0.74.

Get Intelsat alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Intelsat from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th.

Intelsat SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides satellite communications services worldwide. The company offers a range of communications services to media companies, fixed and wireless telecommunications operators, data networking service providers for enterprise and mobile applications in the air and on the seas, multinational corporations, and Internet service providers; and commercial satellite communication services to the U.S.

Featured Article: What does earnings per share mean?



Receive News & Ratings for Intelsat Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intelsat and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.