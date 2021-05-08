Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.66) by ($0.03), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $6.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.57 million. Intellia Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 193.01% and a negative return on equity of 40.14%. Intellia Therapeutics’s revenue for the quarter was down 50.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.63) earnings per share.

NASDAQ NTLA traded up $1.26 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $67.74. 1,075,261 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,555,534. The company has a market cap of $4.61 billion, a PE ratio of -29.71 and a beta of 2.09. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $72.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.63. Intellia Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $13.22 and a 52 week high of $92.00.

In other news, CEO John M. Leonard sold 28,043 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $2,103,225.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 654,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,110,225. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jose E. Rivera sold 11,489 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $861,675.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 129,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,705,675. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 770,373 shares of company stock worth $52,555,951 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Chardan Capital raised their price objective on Intellia Therapeutics from $57.50 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Barclays increased their price target on Intellia Therapeutics from $46.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. JMP Securities initiated coverage on Intellia Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. Roth Capital upgraded Intellia Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $75.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Intellia Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.50.

Intellia Therapeutics Company Profile

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc, a genome editing company, focuses on the development of therapeutics. It utilizes a biological tool known as the Clustered, Regularly Interspaced Short Palindromic Repeats/CRISPR associated 9 (CRISPR/Cas9) system. The company's in vivo programs include NTLA-2001, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of transthyretin amyloidosis; and NTLA-2002 for the treatment of hereditary angioedema, as well as other liver-focused programs comprising hemophilia A and hemophilia B, hyperoxaluria Type 1, and alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency.

