Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Stake Boosted by LSV Asset Management

LSV Asset Management lifted its position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 1.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,696,917 shares of the chip maker’s stock after buying an additional 240,956 shares during the period. Intel makes up about 2.0% of LSV Asset Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. LSV Asset Management owned approximately 0.46% of Intel worth $1,196,602,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in INTC. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Intel during the fourth quarter valued at $2,141,057,000. Baupost Group LLC MA purchased a new position in shares of Intel in the fourth quarter valued at about $906,005,000. Primecap Management Co. CA lifted its position in shares of Intel by 28.1% in the fourth quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 32,574,166 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,622,845,000 after acquiring an additional 7,151,405 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its position in shares of Intel by 100,766.8% in the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 5,195,650 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $258,847,000 after acquiring an additional 5,190,499 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in shares of Intel by 161.7% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 7,957,652 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $483,288,000 after acquiring an additional 4,916,921 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.25% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Intel from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Intel from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on Intel from $74.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Intel from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Wedbush lifted their target price on Intel from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.59.

Shares of NASDAQ INTC opened at $57.67 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $232.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.31, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.74. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $62.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.56. Intel Co. has a 52-week low of $43.61 and a 52-week high of $68.49.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The chip maker reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $18.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.97 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 29.44% and a net margin of 28.10%. Intel’s revenue was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.45 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.3475 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $1.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.41%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.54%.

In other Intel news, EVP Gregory M. Bryant sold 2,842 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.83, for a total transaction of $164,352.86. Also, Director Dion J. Weisler bought 4,464 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $56.00 per share, with a total value of $249,984.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 4,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $249,984. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices for retail, industrial, and consumer uses worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

