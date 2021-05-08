Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Shares Acquired by Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 2.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 24,332 shares of the chip maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 562 shares during the quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $1,557,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Curi Capital purchased a new stake in Intel during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in Intel during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Intel in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV purchased a new position in Intel in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, JCIC Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Intel by 177.5% during the first quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. now owns 566 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.25% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ INTC opened at $57.67 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Intel Co. has a 1-year low of $43.61 and a 1-year high of $68.49. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.56. The company has a market capitalization of $232.87 billion, a PE ratio of 11.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.74.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The chip maker reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $18.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.97 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 29.44% and a net margin of 28.10%. The business’s revenue was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.45 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 4.89 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be given a $0.3475 dividend. This represents a $1.39 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 6th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is 28.54%.

In other Intel news, EVP Gregory M. Bryant sold 2,842 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.83, for a total transaction of $164,352.86. Also, Director Dion J. Weisler purchased 4,464 shares of Intel stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $56.00 per share, with a total value of $249,984.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $249,984. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Intel from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Intel from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Credit Suisse Group set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Intel and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Intel from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Intel from $64.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.59.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices for retail, industrial, and consumer uses worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

