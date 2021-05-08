InsurAce (INSUR) Price Tops $5.06 on Exchanges

InsurAce (CURRENCY:INSUR) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on May 8th. InsurAce has a total market cap of $40.84 million and $5.22 million worth of InsurAce was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One InsurAce coin can currently be bought for about $5.06 or 0.00008621 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, InsurAce has traded 21.1% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00002696 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001704 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.57 or 0.00067410 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $149.89 or 0.00255330 BTC.

Atlas Protocol (ATP) traded 68,596.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.23 or 0.00003803 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00003787 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $675.72 or 0.01151071 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 316.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.20 or 0.00031007 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $438.22 or 0.00746491 BTC.

InsurAce Profile

InsurAce’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,070,036 coins. InsurAce’s official Twitter account is @insur_ace

According to CryptoCompare, “InsurChain is started by XLAB Foundation LTD.，a a non-profit foundation organization founded in 2018 in Singapore. InsurChain will become the provider of the global blockchain infrastructure for all insurance markets around the world and a blockchain-based insurance ecosystem. On one hand, we will build an enterprise-level blockchain-based platform, on the other hand, we will also build scalable Dapps to support the system. We will leverage blockchain to address the pain point in insurance and improve operating efficiency of the entire industry. InsurChainCoin (INSUR) is the crypto token used in the InsurChain ecosystem. Users can exchange InsurCoin for various functions of InsurChain. Other than, InsurCoin can also be used as an asset in certain transactions on the platform. “

InsurAce Coin Trading

