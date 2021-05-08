Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD) Updates Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD) updated its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $248.93 million-$257.98 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $261.09 million.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Insulet from $260.00 to $250.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Raymond James cut their price objective on Insulet from $296.00 to $285.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a buy rating on shares of Insulet in a research report on Friday, January 15th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Insulet from a c rating to a b rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Insulet from $235.00 to $277.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Insulet currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $248.67.

NASDAQ PODD traded down $18.97 on Friday, hitting $234.19. The stock had a trading volume of 2,925,114 shares, compared to its average volume of 475,016. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $278.91 and a 200-day moving average of $264.54. The company has a market capitalization of $15.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 532.26 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 5.91 and a current ratio of 6.62. Insulet has a 52-week low of $164.40 and a 52-week high of $306.46.

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.22). The business had revenue of $246.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $232.89 million. Insulet had a return on equity of 8.94% and a net margin of 3.33%. Insulet’s quarterly revenue was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.08 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Insulet will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Shacey Petrovic sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.17, for a total transaction of $3,992,550.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 56,589 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,062,294.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. It offers Omnipod System, a self-adhesive disposable tubeless Omnipod device that is worn on the body for up to three days at a time, as well as wireless companion, the handheld personal diabetes manager.

