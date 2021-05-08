Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD) Releases Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD) updated its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $248.93 million-$257.98 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $261.09 million.

PODD has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a buy rating on shares of Insulet in a research note on Friday, January 15th. BTIG Research restated a hold rating on shares of Insulet in a research note on Friday. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Insulet from $260.00 to $250.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on Insulet from $320.00 to $300.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upgraded Insulet from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $280.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Insulet currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $248.67.

Insulet stock traded down $18.97 during trading on Friday, hitting $234.19. The company had a trading volume of 2,925,114 shares, compared to its average volume of 475,016. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $278.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $264.54. The stock has a market cap of $15.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 532.26 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 6.62, a quick ratio of 5.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. Insulet has a 1-year low of $164.40 and a 1-year high of $306.46.

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.22). Insulet had a net margin of 3.33% and a return on equity of 8.94%. The company had revenue of $246.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $232.89 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.08 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Insulet will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Insulet news, CEO Shacey Petrovic sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.17, for a total transaction of $3,992,550.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 56,589 shares in the company, valued at $15,062,294.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. It offers Omnipod System, a self-adhesive disposable tubeless Omnipod device that is worn on the body for up to three days at a time, as well as wireless companion, the handheld personal diabetes manager.

