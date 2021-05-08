Insider Selling: Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNTL) CFO Sells 3,083 Shares of Stock

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNTL) CFO Melissa B. Epperly sold 3,083 shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.24, for a total value of $182,636.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 265,973 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,756,240.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

NASDAQ:ZNTL opened at $59.18 on Friday. Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.41 and a 12 month high of $62.79. The business’s 50-day moving average is $48.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.06.

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZNTL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 24th. The company reported ($1.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.95) by ($0.06). Equities research analysts anticipate that Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -4.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on ZNTL shares. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Wedbush began coverage on Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright raised their price objective on Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from $43.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Zentalis Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.00.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $42,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. Strs Ohio increased its position in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 25.9% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 3,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $215,000. 67.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Zentalis Pharmaceuticals

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of various cancers. Its lead product candidates are the ZN-c5, an oral selective estrogen receptor degrader that is in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced estrogen receptor-positive, human epidermal growth factor receptor 2-negative, or advanced or metastatic breast cancer; and ZN-c3, an inhibitor of WEE1, a protein tyrosine kinase, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced solid tumors, as well as in Phase 1b clinical trial in combination with chemotherapy in patients with advanced ovarian cancer.

