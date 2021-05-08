Insider Selling: VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) COO Sells $400,466.70 in Stock

VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) COO Rangarajan (Raghu) Raghuram sold 2,490 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.83, for a total value of $400,466.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 214,825 shares in the company, valued at $34,550,304.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Rangarajan (Raghu) Raghuram also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, April 5th, Rangarajan (Raghu) Raghuram sold 30,777 shares of VMware stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.19, for a total transaction of $4,714,728.63.

On Friday, February 5th, Rangarajan (Raghu) Raghuram sold 5,942 shares of VMware stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.62, for a total transaction of $865,274.04.

Shares of VMW opened at $163.41 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $156.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $144.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.87. VMware, Inc. has a 1-year low of $126.79 and a 1-year high of $172.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

VMware (NYSE:VMW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The virtualization software provider reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.78. VMware had a return on equity of 27.10% and a net margin of 13.75%. The firm had revenue of $3.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.23 billion. On average, research analysts predict that VMware, Inc. will post 4.72 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on VMW. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of VMware from $152.00 to $145.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. William Blair lowered VMware from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on VMware from $158.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. BMO Capital Markets lowered VMware from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $157.00 to $148.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on VMware in a report on Thursday, January 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $171.58.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VMW. RWM Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in VMware during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in VMware during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC boosted its position in VMware by 525.0% during the 4th quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 250 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in VMware during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of VMware by 115.1% during the 4th quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 299 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.90% of the company’s stock.

VMware Company Profile

VMware, Inc provides software in the areas of hybrid and multi-cloud, modern applications, networking, security, and digital workspaces in the United States and internationally. It offers VMware multi-cloud solutions, including VMware vSphere, a data center infrastructure that provides the fundamental compute layer and utilizes its hypervisor software, a layer of software that resides between the operating system and system hardware to enable compute virtualization; vSAN and VxRail, which offers holistic data storage and protection options to all applications running on vSphere; and vRealize Cloud Management solutions that manages hybrid and multi-cloud environments running in virtual machines and containers, as well as VMware Cloud Foundation, a hybrid cloud platform that combines its vSphere, vSAN, and NSX with vRealize Cloud Management into an integrated stack and delivers enterprise-ready cloud infrastructure for private and public clouds.

