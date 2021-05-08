Insider Selling: Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST) Insider Sells 2,702 Shares of Stock

Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST) insider Patrick John Finn sold 2,702 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.39, for a total value of $317,187.78. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 42,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,023,939.83. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Patrick John Finn also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, April 5th, Patrick John Finn sold 2,702 shares of Twist Bioscience stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.72, for a total value of $342,397.44.

NASDAQ TWST opened at $116.74 on Friday. Twist Bioscience Co. has a 12 month low of $34.16 and a 12 month high of $214.07. The stock has a market cap of $5.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.13 and a beta of 0.83. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $127.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $135.35.

Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.78) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.76) by ($0.02). Twist Bioscience had a negative return on equity of 44.62% and a negative net margin of 155.31%. The company had revenue of $31.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.18 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.85) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 61.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Twist Bioscience Co. will post -3.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have weighed in on TWST shares. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Twist Bioscience from $125.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Twist Bioscience from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Piper Sandler began coverage on Twist Bioscience in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Twist Bioscience from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $118.40.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TWST. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Twist Bioscience by 100.0% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Twist Bioscience during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Twist Bioscience by 33.2% during the fourth quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Twist Bioscience during the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Twist Bioscience by 77.8% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. 87.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Twist Bioscience Company Profile

Twist Bioscience Corporation, a synthetic biology company, manufactures and sells synthetic DNA-based products. The company's DNA synthesis platform enables the manufacturing of synthetic DNA by writing DNA on a silicon chip. It offers synthetic DNA-based products, including synthetic genes, tools for sample preparation, antibody libraries for drug discovery and development, and DNA as a digital data storage medium.

