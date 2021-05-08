Insider Selling: TriMas Co. (NASDAQ:TRS) Director Sells $209,625.00 in Stock

TriMas Co. (NASDAQ:TRS) Director Jeffrey M. Greene sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.25, for a total transaction of $209,625.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $277,962.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

TRS opened at $33.56 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 3.05. TriMas Co. has a fifty-two week low of $18.05 and a fifty-two week high of $36.62. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $31.24 and its 200 day moving average is $30.89. The stock has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.93 and a beta of 0.80.

TriMas (NASDAQ:TRS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.03. TriMas had a negative net margin of 8.64% and a positive return on equity of 10.24%. On average, equities research analysts predict that TriMas Co. will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TriMas from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of TriMas in the 1st quarter worth about $169,000. Quantinno Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of TriMas during the 4th quarter worth about $204,000. Blair William & Co. IL purchased a new stake in TriMas in the 4th quarter valued at about $219,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TriMas in the 4th quarter worth approximately $219,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of TriMas during the 4th quarter worth approximately $230,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.10% of the company’s stock.

TriMas Company Profile

TriMas Corporation manufactures and provides products for consumer products, aerospace, and industrial end markets worldwide. It operates in three segments: Packaging, Aerospace, and Specialty Products. The Packaging segment offers specialty polymeric and steel closure and dispensing systems, including dispensing products, such as foaming and sanitizer pumps, lotion and hand soap pumps, beverage dispensers, perfume sprayers, and nasal and trigger sprayers; polymeric and steel caps and closures comprising food lids, flip-top and beverage closures, child resistance caps, drum and pail closures, flexible spouts, and agricultural closures; polymeric jar products; integrated dispensers; bag-in-box products; aseptic closures; industrial closures and flex spouts; and single-bodied and assembled caps and closures under the Rieke, Taplast, Affaba & Ferrari, Stolz, and Rapak brands.

