Insider Selling: The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR) CEO Sells $3,148,051.50 in Stock

The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR) CEO Richard G. Kyle sold 36,975 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.14, for a total transaction of $3,148,051.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 316,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,937,274.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

NYSE:TKR opened at $91.33 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $83.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $77.12. The company has a market cap of $6.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 1.77. The Timken Company has a twelve month low of $34.46 and a twelve month high of $91.47.

Get The Timken alerts:

The Timken (NYSE:TKR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.18. The Timken had a return on equity of 15.77% and a net margin of 9.80%. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $981.09 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.11 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Timken Company will post 4.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 4th. Investors of record on Monday, February 22nd were given a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 19th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.27%. This is a positive change from The Timken’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The Timken’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.22%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TKR. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in The Timken by 85.0% in the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 320 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in The Timken during the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in The Timken in the 4th quarter valued at about $52,000. CI Investments Inc. raised its position in The Timken by 50.2% in the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 754 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Accel Wealth Management acquired a new stake in The Timken in the 4th quarter valued at about $62,000. 80.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Timken from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $88.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of The Timken from $74.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of The Timken from $87.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Evercore ISI cut shares of The Timken to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of The Timken from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Timken presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $93.00.

About The Timken

The Timken Company designs, manufactures, and manages engineered bearings and power transmission products and services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Mobile Industries and Process Industries. The Mobile Industries segment offers a portfolio of bearings, seals, and lubrication devices and systems, as well as power transmission components, engineered chains, augers, belts, couplings, clutches, brakes, and related products and maintenance services to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and end users of off-highway equipment for the agricultural, construction, mining, outdoor power equipment, and power sports markets; and on-highway vehicles, including passenger cars, light trucks, and medium- and heavy-duty trucks, as well as rail cars and locomotives.

Featured Story: What is a Roth IRA?



Receive News & Ratings for The Timken Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Timken and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.