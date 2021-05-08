Insider Selling: Spruce Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPRB) Director Sells $226,686.30 in Stock

Spruce Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPRB) Director Camilla V. Simpson sold 14,045 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.14, for a total value of $226,686.30. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $226,686.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

SPRB opened at $15.41 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.74. Spruce Biosciences, Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.18 and a 12-month high of $35.60.

Spruce Biosciences (NASDAQ:SPRB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, March 21st. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.59) by $0.20. On average, equities analysts predict that Spruce Biosciences, Inc. will post -5.53 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Aisling Capital Management LP bought a new position in Spruce Biosciences in the fourth quarter worth $29,306,000. Sands Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Spruce Biosciences during the fourth quarter valued at $19,132,000. PFM Health Sciences LP bought a new position in shares of Spruce Biosciences during the fourth quarter valued at $12,868,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Spruce Biosciences by 4.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 345,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,732,000 after acquiring an additional 13,274 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of Spruce Biosciences during the fourth quarter valued at $4,590,000.

SPRB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Spruce Biosciences from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Spruce Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.40.

Spruce Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing novel therapies for rare endocrine disorders. The company engages in developing tildacerfont, a non-steroidal therapy to enhance disease control and reduce steroid burden for patients suffering from congenital adrenal hyperplasia (CAH).

