Insider Selling: SiTime Co. (NASDAQ:SITM) Director Sells 3,500 Shares of Stock

SiTime Co. (NASDAQ:SITM) Director Akira Takata sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.33, for a total transaction of $295,155.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

SITM stock traded up $7.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $90.63. The company had a trading volume of 108,463 shares, compared to its average volume of 226,687. The company has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -131.35 and a beta of 0.75. SiTime Co. has a 12-month low of $23.78 and a 12-month high of $151.78. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $99.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $106.59.

SiTime (NASDAQ:SITM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $35.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.00 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.42 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that SiTime Co. will post -0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Roth Capital cut their price objective on shares of SiTime from $150.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of SiTime from $150.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SiTime from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of SiTime from $110.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of SiTime from $150.00 to $125.00 in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $113.00.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ziegler Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in SiTime by 42.5% in the 4th quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 89,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,997,000 after purchasing an additional 26,653 shares in the last quarter. Barometer Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of SiTime by 133.1% during the 4th quarter. Barometer Capital Management Inc. now owns 64,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,219,000 after buying an additional 36,830 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SiTime during the 4th quarter valued at about $571,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SiTime during the 4th quarter valued at about $515,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in shares of SiTime by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 4,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $498,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.10% of the company’s stock.

About SiTime

SiTime Corporation provides silicon timing systems in Taiwan, Hong Kong, the United States, and internationally. It provides resonators and clock integrated circuits, and various types of oscillators. The company's solutions are used in various markets, including enterprise and telecommunications infrastructure, automotive, industrial, Internet of Things, mobile, and aerospace and defense.

