Insider Selling: Quanterix Co. (NASDAQ:QTRX) CFO Sells $10,299.08 in Stock

Quanterix Co. (NASDAQ:QTRX) CFO Amol Chaubal sold 178 shares of Quanterix stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.86, for a total transaction of $10,299.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Amol Chaubal also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, April 1st, Amol Chaubal sold 165 shares of Quanterix stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.52, for a total transaction of $10,315.80.

Shares of NASDAQ QTRX opened at $56.10 on Friday. Quanterix Co. has a 1-year low of $23.87 and a 1-year high of $92.57. The company has a 50-day moving average of $59.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $58.04. The company has a current ratio of 7.65, a quick ratio of 7.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a PE ratio of -49.65 and a beta of 1.71.

Quanterix (NASDAQ:QTRX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.03. Quanterix had a negative net margin of 41.69% and a negative return on equity of 22.37%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Quanterix Co. will post -0.91 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. SVB Leerink dropped their target price on shares of Quanterix from $85.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of Quanterix from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Quanterix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of QTRX. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Quanterix during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $214,000. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Quanterix during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC grew its position in shares of Quanterix by 33.8% during the 4th quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,502,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,862,000 after buying an additional 379,908 shares during the period. Strs Ohio grew its position in shares of Quanterix by 234.0% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 15,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $730,000 after buying an additional 11,000 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Quanterix by 19.0% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.60% of the company’s stock.

About Quanterix

Quanterix Corporation, a life sciences company, develops and markets digital immunoassay platforms that advances precision health for life sciences research and diagnostics in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. The company offers HD-X instrument, a sensitive automated multiplex protein detection platform; and SR-X instrument that enables researchers to apply Simoa detection technology in various applications, including direct detection of nucleic acids.

