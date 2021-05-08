Insider Selling: NETGEAR, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGR) SVP Sells 3,081 Shares of Stock

NETGEAR, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGR) SVP Michael A. Werdann sold 3,081 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.78, for a total value of $113,319.18. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 34,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,256,956.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of NTGR opened at $38.62 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $39.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.26. NETGEAR, Inc. has a 52-week low of $22.76 and a 52-week high of $46.38. The firm has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.89 and a beta of 0.88.

NETGEAR (NASDAQ:NTGR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.33. NETGEAR had a return on equity of 4.38% and a net margin of 2.36%. The company had revenue of $317.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $310.21 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.21 EPS. NETGEAR’s quarterly revenue was up 38.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that NETGEAR, Inc. will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut NETGEAR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. BWS Financial upped their price target on NETGEAR from $45.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Raymond James decreased their price target on NETGEAR from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on NETGEAR from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.60.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NTGR. LSV Asset Management raised its position in shares of NETGEAR by 514.9% in the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 986,892 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $40,561,000 after purchasing an additional 826,392 shares in the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NETGEAR during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $706,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of NETGEAR by 17.9% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,712,089 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $110,192,000 after acquiring an additional 410,933 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of NETGEAR during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $14,894,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of NETGEAR by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,227,063 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $214,831,000 after acquiring an additional 356,608 shares in the last quarter. 94.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NETGEAR, Inc designs, develops, and markets networking and Internet connected products for consumers, businesses, and service providers. It operates in two segments, Connected Home, and Small and Medium Business. The company offers smart home/connected home/broadband access products, such as broadband modems, WiFi gateways, WiFi hotspots, WiFi routers and home WiFi systems, WiFi range extenders, Powerline adapters and bridges, WiFi network adapters, and digital canvasses; and value added service offerings, including technical support, parental controls, and cybersecurity protection.

