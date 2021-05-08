Insider Selling: Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN) Director Sells 250 Shares of Stock

Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN) Director Robin Diamonte sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.75, for a total value of $66,187.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,125,148.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shares of MORN opened at $262.10 on Friday. Morningstar, Inc. has a 1 year low of $139.19 and a 1 year high of $270.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $240.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $225.31. The stock has a market cap of $11.26 billion, a PE ratio of 64.40 and a beta of 1.06.

Morningstar (NASDAQ:MORN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The business services provider reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $380.40 million during the quarter. Morningstar had a return on equity of 18.79% and a net margin of 13.11%.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Friday, April 9th were given a dividend of $0.315 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 8th. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.48%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in Morningstar by 88.9% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 119 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in Morningstar during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its position in Morningstar by 230.6% in the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 162 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Morningstar by 213.3% in the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 188 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new position in Morningstar in the 4th quarter valued at $63,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.48% of the company’s stock.

Morningstar Company Profile

Morningstar, Inc provides independent investment research services in North America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company offers web-based tools; investment data, fundamental equity and manager research, private capital markets research, credit and fund rating, and index, as well as environmental, social, and governance (ESG) rating services; and investment offerings, including managed investment products, publicly listed and private companies, fixed income securities, and real-time global market data for financial advisors, asset managers, retirement plan providers and sponsors, and individual and institutional investors.

