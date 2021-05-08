Insider Selling: MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) CAO Sells $255,234.36 in Stock

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) CAO Todd Meinert sold 6,186 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.26, for a total value of $255,234.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 20,790 shares in the company, valued at $857,795.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Todd Meinert also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, February 16th, Todd Meinert sold 8,129 shares of MGM Resorts International stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.57, for a total value of $289,148.53.

Shares of MGM opened at $39.92 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $19.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.26 and a beta of 2.42. The company has a quick ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $40.16 and a 200 day moving average of $32.99. MGM Resorts International has a twelve month low of $11.77 and a twelve month high of $42.74.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported ($0.68) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.86) by $0.18. MGM Resorts International had a net margin of 20.81% and a negative return on equity of 12.08%. The business had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.64 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 27.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that MGM Resorts International will post -4.09 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 10th will be given a $0.002 dividend. This represents a $0.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.02%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 9th. MGM Resorts International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1.30%.

Several research firms have weighed in on MGM. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on MGM Resorts International from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. KeyCorp initiated coverage on MGM Resorts International in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Roth Capital increased their price objective on MGM Resorts International from $20.00 to $27.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on MGM Resorts International from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Bank of America raised MGM Resorts International from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.06.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of MGM Resorts International during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of MGM Resorts International during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Exane Derivatives bought a new stake in shares of MGM Resorts International during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in shares of MGM Resorts International during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Valley Brook Capital Group bought a new stake in shares of MGM Resorts International during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. 63.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About MGM Resorts International

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and Macau. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

