Insider Selling: Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. (NYSE:LBRT) VP Sells 6,000 Shares of Stock

Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. (NYSE:LBRT) VP R Sean Elliott sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.00, for a total value of $78,000.00.

NYSE:LBRT opened at $14.05 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.88. The stock has a market cap of $2.52 billion, a PE ratio of -12.89 and a beta of 3.31. Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.00 and a 52 week high of $14.74.

Liberty Oilfield Services (NYSE:LBRT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $552.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $490.64 million. Liberty Oilfield Services had a negative return on equity of 11.01% and a negative net margin of 8.20%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. will post -1.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America cut Liberty Oilfield Services from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $13.50 to $11.00 in a report on Monday, February 8th. TheStreet raised Liberty Oilfield Services from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Evercore ISI raised Liberty Oilfield Services from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $12.00 to $15.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised Liberty Oilfield Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut Liberty Oilfield Services from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.82.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services by 12.2% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,320,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,616,000 after purchasing an additional 144,011 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its position in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services by 5.0% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 69,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $556,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services during the fourth quarter valued at about $285,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services during the fourth quarter valued at about $213,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services by 40.7% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 392,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,043,000 after purchasing an additional 113,413 shares in the last quarter.

Liberty Oilfield Services Company Profile

Liberty Oilfield Services Inc provides hydraulic fracturing and wireline services, and related goods to onshore oil and natural gas exploration and production companies in North America. The company also offers hydraulic fracturing pressure pumping services, including pressure pumping and pumpdown perforating services; and operates two sand mines in the Permian Basin.

