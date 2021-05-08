Insider Selling: Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR) Director Sells $24,011.65 in Stock

Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR) Director Alexis M. Herman sold 221 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.65, for a total value of $24,011.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.
NYSE:ETR opened at $108.31 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.59. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $103.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $100.45. The company has a market cap of $21.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.50. Entergy Co. has a 52-week low of $85.78 and a 52-week high of $113.36.
Entergy (NYSE:ETR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.30. Entergy had a return on equity of 11.01% and a net margin of 13.75%. The business had revenue of $2.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.60 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.14 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Entergy Co. will post 5.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Horrell Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Entergy by 0.3% during the first quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. now owns 31,800 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,163,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Entergy by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 21,734 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,170,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management boosted its holdings in shares of Entergy by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 6,158 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $615,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the period. IFG Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Entergy by 5.1% during the first quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 2,963 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $294,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Entergy by 14.2% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,164 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.58% of the company’s stock.
A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ETR. Mizuho increased their target price on Entergy from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Entergy from $109.00 to $119.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Entergy from $105.00 to $119.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Vertical Research raised Entergy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Evercore ISI raised Entergy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $115.73.
About Entergy
Entergy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in electric power generation and distribution. It operates through the following segments: Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities. The Utility segment includes the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electric power; and operations of a natural gas distribution business.
Further Reading: What is a Roth IRA?
Receive News & Ratings for Entergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Entergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.