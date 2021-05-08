Insider Selling: Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR) Director Sells $24,011.65 in Stock

Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR) Director Alexis M. Herman sold 221 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.65, for a total value of $24,011.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

NYSE:ETR opened at $108.31 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.59. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $103.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $100.45. The company has a market cap of $21.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.50. Entergy Co. has a 52-week low of $85.78 and a 52-week high of $113.36.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.30. Entergy had a return on equity of 11.01% and a net margin of 13.75%. The business had revenue of $2.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.60 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.14 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Entergy Co. will post 5.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, May 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 5th. Entergy’s payout ratio is currently 70.37%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Horrell Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Entergy by 0.3% during the first quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. now owns 31,800 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,163,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Entergy by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 21,734 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,170,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management boosted its holdings in shares of Entergy by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 6,158 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $615,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the period. IFG Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Entergy by 5.1% during the first quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 2,963 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $294,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Entergy by 14.2% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,164 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ETR. Mizuho increased their target price on Entergy from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Entergy from $109.00 to $119.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Entergy from $105.00 to $119.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Vertical Research raised Entergy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Evercore ISI raised Entergy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $115.73.

About Entergy

Entergy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in electric power generation and distribution. It operates through the following segments: Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities. The Utility segment includes the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electric power; and operations of a natural gas distribution business.

