Insider Selling: Duke Realty Co. (NYSE:DRE) CFO Sells $2,135,780.00 in Stock

Duke Realty Co. (NYSE:DRE) CFO Mark A. Denien sold 46,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.43, for a total transaction of $2,135,780.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 46,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,135,780. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Duke Realty stock opened at $45.93 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $17.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.19, a PEG ratio of 4.87 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $43.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.59. Duke Realty Co. has a 52 week low of $28.80 and a 52 week high of $46.85.

Duke Realty (NYSE:DRE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $258.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $252.25 million. Duke Realty had a return on equity of 4.30% and a net margin of 22.76%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.33 EPS. Research analysts expect that Duke Realty Co. will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be paid a $0.255 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.22%. Duke Realty’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.83%.

DRE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Duke Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Duke Realty from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Duke Realty from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.75.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DRE. Hudock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Duke Realty in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Duke Realty in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in Duke Realty in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Black Swift Group LLC purchased a new position in Duke Realty during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its stake in Duke Realty by 567.6% during the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,816 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 1,544 shares during the period. 96.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Duke Realty Company Profile

Duke Realty Corporation owns and operates approximately 159 million rentable square feet of industrial assets in 20 major logistics markets. Duke Realty Corporation is publicly traded on the NYSE under the symbol DRE and is a member of the S&P 500 Index.

