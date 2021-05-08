Insider Selling: CoreSite Realty Co. (NYSE:COR) CAO Sells 750 Shares of Stock

CoreSite Realty Co. (NYSE:COR) CAO Mark R. Jones sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.83, for a total value of $90,622.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 12,626 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,525,599.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

NYSE:COR opened at $118.88 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.14, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.23. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $121.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $122.71. CoreSite Realty Co. has a 1 year low of $107.23 and a 1 year high of $141.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.41.

CoreSite Realty (NYSE:COR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.33 by ($0.82). CoreSite Realty had a return on equity of 51.47% and a net margin of 13.19%. The company had revenue of $157.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $156.63 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.29 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that CoreSite Realty Co. will post 5.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $1.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $4.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.14%. CoreSite Realty’s payout ratio is presently 96.47%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CWM LLC raised its holdings in CoreSite Realty by 98.1% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 212 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in CoreSite Realty by 50.0% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 306 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in CoreSite Realty during the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new position in CoreSite Realty during the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. increased its position in CoreSite Realty by 30.0% during the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 360 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.16% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on COR shares. Cowen upgraded CoreSite Realty from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $132.00 to $152.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CoreSite Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on CoreSite Realty from $156.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Mizuho lifted their price objective on CoreSite Realty from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on CoreSite Realty in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $130.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $133.44.

CoreSite Realty Corporation (NYSE:COR) delivers secure, reliable, high-performance data center, cloud access and interconnection solutions to a growing customer ecosystem across eight key North American markets. More than 1,375 of the world's leading enterprises, network operators, cloud providers, and supporting service providers choose CoreSite to connect, protect and optimize their performance-sensitive data, applications and computing workloads.

