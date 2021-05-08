Insider Selling: Cardlytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDLX) Director Sells $268,780.00 in Stock

Cardlytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDLX) Director Scott D. Grimes sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.39, for a total value of $268,780.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 249,827 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,574,250.53. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ:CDLX opened at $100.69 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.08, a current ratio of 6.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. Cardlytics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $45.63 and a 52-week high of $161.47. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $121.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $124.24. The company has a market capitalization of $3.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -59.93 and a beta of 2.63.

Cardlytics (NASDAQ:CDLX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $0.22. Cardlytics had a negative return on equity of 31.98% and a negative net margin of 23.91%. The business had revenue of $53.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.96 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.26) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cardlytics, Inc. will post -2.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Cardlytics by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Cardlytics by 0.8% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 37,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,081,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in Cardlytics by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $442,000 after buying an additional 335 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in Cardlytics by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 15,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,229,000 after buying an additional 463 shares during the period. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Cardlytics during the fourth quarter worth about $71,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.03% of the company’s stock.

CDLX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Cardlytics from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Craig Hallum upped their target price on Cardlytics from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company raised Cardlytics from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $150.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Bank of America raised Cardlytics from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $128.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Truist upped their target price on Cardlytics from $90.00 to $150.00 in a report on Monday, March 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $132.17.

Cardlytics Company Profile

Cardlytics, Inc operates an advertising platform within financial institutions digital channels that include online, mobile, email, and various real-time notifications in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers Cardlytics platform, a proprietary native bank advertising channel that enables marketers to reach consumers through their trusted and frequently visited online and mobile banking channels.

