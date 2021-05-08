Insider Selling: Cardlytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDLX) Director Sells $268,780.00 in Stock

Cardlytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDLX) Director Scott D. Grimes sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.39, for a total value of $268,780.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 249,827 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,574,250.53. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.
Shares of NASDAQ:CDLX opened at $100.69 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.08, a current ratio of 6.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. Cardlytics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $45.63 and a 52-week high of $161.47. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $121.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $124.24. The company has a market capitalization of $3.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -59.93 and a beta of 2.63.
Cardlytics (NASDAQ:CDLX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $0.22. Cardlytics had a negative return on equity of 31.98% and a negative net margin of 23.91%. The business had revenue of $53.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.96 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.26) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cardlytics, Inc. will post -2.08 earnings per share for the current year.
CDLX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Cardlytics from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Craig Hallum upped their target price on Cardlytics from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company raised Cardlytics from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $150.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Bank of America raised Cardlytics from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $128.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Truist upped their target price on Cardlytics from $90.00 to $150.00 in a report on Monday, March 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $132.17.
Cardlytics Company Profile
Cardlytics, Inc operates an advertising platform within financial institutions digital channels that include online, mobile, email, and various real-time notifications in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers Cardlytics platform, a proprietary native bank advertising channel that enables marketers to reach consumers through their trusted and frequently visited online and mobile banking channels.
