Insider Selling: Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE) COO Sells 2,000 Shares of Stock

Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE) COO Susan Seilheimer Brennan sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.24, for a total value of $50,480.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 217,226 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,482,784.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Susan Seilheimer Brennan also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Bloom Energy alerts:

On Thursday, April 1st, Susan Seilheimer Brennan sold 2,000 shares of Bloom Energy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.93, for a total value of $53,860.00.

On Monday, March 1st, Susan Seilheimer Brennan sold 2,000 shares of Bloom Energy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.31, for a total value of $60,620.00.

Shares of NYSE BE opened at $23.23 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.99 billion, a PE ratio of -14.43 and a beta of 3.77. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $25.33 and a 200 day moving average of $27.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.91, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.67. Bloom Energy Co. has a one year low of $7.25 and a one year high of $44.95.

Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.07). On average, equities analysts predict that Bloom Energy Co. will post -1.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BE. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Bloom Energy from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Bloom Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Northcoast Research assumed coverage on Bloom Energy in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Johnson Rice raised shares of Bloom Energy from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Bloom Energy in a report on Monday, April 26th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $43.00 target price for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.56.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Bloom Energy by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,510,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,170,000 after purchasing an additional 839,489 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Bloom Energy by 79.2% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 21,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $591,000 after acquiring an additional 9,657 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Bloom Energy by 461.6% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 212,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,740,000 after acquiring an additional 174,414 shares during the last quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Bloom Energy by 31.4% during the 1st quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,000 after acquiring an additional 2,661 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of Bloom Energy by 28.3% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 284,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,693,000 after acquiring an additional 62,800 shares during the last quarter. 49.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Bloom Energy Company Profile

Bloom Energy Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells solid-oxide fuel cell systems for on-site power generation in the United States, Japan, China, India, and the Republic of Korea. The company offers Bloom Energy Server, a power generation platform that converts standard low-pressure natural gas, biogas, or hydrogen into electricity through an electrochemical process without combustion.

Featured Story: Diluted Earnings Per Share

Receive News & Ratings for Bloom Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bloom Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.