Insider Selling: Bicycle Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:BCYC) CEO Sells $28,730.91 in Stock

Bicycle Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:BCYC) CEO Kevin Lee sold 897 shares of Bicycle Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.03, for a total value of $28,730.91. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 258,125 shares in the company, valued at $8,267,743.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Kevin Lee also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, April 28th, Kevin Lee sold 22,495 shares of Bicycle Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.08, for a total value of $699,144.60.

On Friday, April 30th, Kevin Lee sold 58,919 shares of Bicycle Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.86, for a total value of $1,818,240.34.

On Monday, April 26th, Kevin Lee sold 18,611 shares of Bicycle Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.28, for a total value of $582,152.08.

BCYC stock opened at $31.75 on Friday. Bicycle Therapeutics plc has a 1-year low of $13.40 and a 1-year high of $33.20. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $29.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 9.63 and a quick ratio of 9.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $733.11 million, a P/E ratio of -15.34 and a beta of -0.21.

Bicycle Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCYC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.73) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.68) by ($0.05). Bicycle Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 42.73% and a negative net margin of 321.26%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Bicycle Therapeutics plc will post -2.26 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price objective on Bicycle Therapeutics from $30.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Bicycle Therapeutics from $27.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bicycle Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. JMP Securities assumed coverage on Bicycle Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They set a “market outperform” rating and a $53.00 price objective for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on Bicycle Therapeutics from $31.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.00.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics by 6.3% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 179,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,376,000 after purchasing an additional 10,742 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in Bicycle Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at $112,000. Verition Fund Management LLC increased its position in Bicycle Therapeutics by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 33,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $607,000 after acquiring an additional 2,803 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Bicycle Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Bicycle Therapeutics by 36.5% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 81,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,458,000 after acquiring an additional 21,700 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.68% of the company’s stock.

About Bicycle Therapeutics

Bicycle Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops a class of medicines for diseases that are underserved by existing therapeutics. Its lead product candidate is BT1718, a bicycle toxin conjugate (BTC), which is in Phase I/IIa clinical trials targeting tumors that express Membrane Type 1 matrix metalloprotease.

