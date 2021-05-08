Insider Selling: Barnwell Industries, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BRN) Major Shareholder Sells $40,200.00 in Stock

Barnwell Industries, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BRN) major shareholder Joseph Eugene Magaro sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.02, for a total transaction of $40,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,253,060 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,037,301.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Shares of BRN opened at $2.91 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.17. Barnwell Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.55 and a fifty-two week high of $6.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.57 million, a PE ratio of -5.11 and a beta of 1.52.

Get Barnwell Industries alerts:

Barnwell Industries (NYSEAMERICAN:BRN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The energy company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Barnwell Industries had a negative net margin of 25.92% and a negative return on equity of 823.91%. The company had revenue of $4.39 million for the quarter.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Barnwell Industries stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Barnwell Industries, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BRN) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 27,680 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,000.

About Barnwell Industries

Barnwell Industries, Inc acquires, develops, produces, and sells oil and natural gas in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Oil and Natural Gas, Land Investment, and Contract Drilling. It also invests in land interests in Hawaii. In addition, the company owns and operates five water well drilling rigs, two pump rigs, and other ancillary drilling and pump equipment; drills water and water monitoring wells of various depths; installs and repairs water pumping systems; and distributes Floway pumps and equipment in Hawaii.

Recommended Story: How liquidity affects the bid-ask spread

Receive News & Ratings for Barnwell Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barnwell Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.