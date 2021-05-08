Insider Buying: UFP Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPT) Director Acquires 935 Shares of Stock

UFP Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPT) Director Daniel C. Croteau acquired 935 shares of UFP Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $53.35 per share, with a total value of $49,882.25. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $268,403.85. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of UFPT opened at $54.51 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $409.92 million, a PE ratio of 27.26 and a beta of 0.92. UFP Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $36.69 and a 1-year high of $55.51. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $50.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.44.

UFP Technologies (NASDAQ:UFPT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.19. UFP Technologies had a net margin of 8.12% and a return on equity of 8.94%. The firm had revenue of $48.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.80 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that UFP Technologies, Inc. will post 1.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in shares of UFP Technologies by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 4,611 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $230,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Roubaix Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of UFP Technologies by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Roubaix Capital LLC now owns 50,078 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,495,000 after acquiring an additional 781 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of UFP Technologies by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 58,896 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,745,000 after acquiring an additional 840 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of UFP Technologies by 235.5% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,369 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 961 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of UFP Technologies by 72.5% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,624 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $131,000 after acquiring an additional 1,103 shares in the last quarter. 76.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded UFP Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 20th.

UFP Technologies Company Profile

UFP Technologies, Inc designs and converts foams, films, and plastics materials for the medical, automotive, consumer, electronics, industrial, and aerospace and defense markets in the United States. It offers single patient use surfaces, advanced wound care, infection prevention, and disposables for surgical procedures, endoscopic procedures, orthopedic implants, orthopedic appliances, biopharma drug manufacturing, etc.; molded components for automotive, aerospace, and defense markets; recycled protective packaging for B2C brands; and reusable cases and custom inserts.

