Insider Buying: Rotala PLC (LON:ROL) Insider Purchases 25,000 Shares of Stock

Rotala PLC (LON:ROL) insider Robert Dunn bought 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 31 ($0.41) per share, for a total transaction of £7,750 ($10,125.42).

LON ROL opened at GBX 32.15 ($0.42) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 159.86, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.70. The company has a market capitalization of £16.10 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.95. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 29.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 27.63. Rotala PLC has a one year low of GBX 18 ($0.24) and a one year high of GBX 39.22 ($0.51).

Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “house stock” rating on shares of Rotala in a research report on Thursday.

Rotala PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides bus services in the United Kingdom. The company operates commercial and subsidized bus routes for businesses, local authorities, and public and private individuals. It is also involved in the property holding business. Rotala PLC was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Tividale, the United Kingdom.

