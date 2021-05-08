Insider Buying: Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI) Director Buys 1,000 Shares of Stock

Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI) Director Robert J. Henkel bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $35.00 per share, for a total transaction of $35,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 22,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $770,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of OMI opened at $34.31 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $37.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -34.66, a P/E/G ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 0.26. Owens & Minor, Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.60 and a 1-year high of $39.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44.

Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.58. Owens & Minor had a positive return on equity of 18.07% and a negative net margin of 0.72%. The firm had revenue of $2.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.36 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.04 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Owens & Minor, Inc. will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.0025 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. This is a positive change from Owens & Minor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.00. This represents a $0.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.03%. Owens & Minor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1.79%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on OMI shares. Barclays lifted their target price on Owens & Minor from $23.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Robert W. Baird raised Owens & Minor to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, March 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Owens & Minor from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $39.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.45.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in Owens & Minor during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Owens & Minor during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Human Investing LLC acquired a new stake in Owens & Minor during the 1st quarter worth about $69,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Owens & Minor during the 4th quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in Owens & Minor during the 4th quarter worth about $72,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.98% of the company’s stock.

Owens & Minor Company Profile

Owens & Minor, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare solutions company in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Global Solutions and Global Products. The Global Solutions segment offers a portfolio of products and services to healthcare providers and manufacturers.

