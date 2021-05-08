Insider Buying: Capita plc (LON:CPI) Insider Buys £173.29 in Stock

Capita plc (LON:CPI) insider Jonathan (Jon) Lewis bought 403 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 43 ($0.56) per share, with a total value of £173.29 ($226.40).

Jonathan (Jon) Lewis also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, April 6th, Jonathan (Jon) Lewis purchased 372 shares of Capita stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 46 ($0.60) per share, with a total value of £171.12 ($223.57).

On Thursday, February 4th, Jonathan (Jon) Lewis purchased 442 shares of Capita stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 39 ($0.51) per share, with a total value of £172.38 ($225.22).

Shares of LON:CPI opened at GBX 42.02 ($0.55) on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of £707.27 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.53. Capita plc has a 52 week low of GBX 22.28 ($0.29) and a 52 week high of GBX 52.72 ($0.69). The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,850.07. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 44.24 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 40.26.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CPI. Peel Hunt reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 41 ($0.54) price target on shares of Capita in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Peel Hunt reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 41 ($0.54) price target on shares of Capita in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Shore Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Capita in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Numis Securities reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 80 ($1.05) price target on shares of Capita in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 69.57 ($0.91).

About Capita

Capita plc provides consulting, digital, and software products and services to clients in the private and public sectors. It operates through six divisions: Software, People Solutions, Customer Management, Government Services, Technology Solutions, and Specialist Services. The company offers application software and other solutions, such as automation, critical communication system, finance and payment, management information system, workforce management, and education software products and services; and people solutions, including human resources advisory and digitally enabled services comprising learning, resourcing, pensions, and HR outsourcing services.

