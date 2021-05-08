Inovio Pharmaceuticals (INO) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

Inovio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INO) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, May 10th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.18) per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.08. Inovio Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 78.17% and a negative net margin of 8,518.10%. The company had revenue of $5.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.38) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1907.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Inovio Pharmaceuticals to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $6.85 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.38. Inovio Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $6.24 and a 12 month high of $33.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 9.14 and a quick ratio of 9.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a PE ratio of -5.04 and a beta of 1.08.

In other news, Director David B. Weiner sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.39, for a total value of $65,730.00. Also, CFO Peter Kies sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.52, for a total transaction of $85,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 160,788 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,369,913.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 69,174 shares of company stock valued at $629,138 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on INO shares. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, March 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. Benchmark reduced their price objective on shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals from $25.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Inovio Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, April 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.00.

About Inovio Pharmaceuticals

Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of DNA medicines to treat and protect people from diseases associated with human papillomavirus (HPV), cancer, and infectious diseases. Its DNA medicines platform uses precisely designed SynCon optimized plasmids that have ability to help break the immune system's tolerance of cancerous or infected cells and facilitate cross-strain protection against unmatched and matched pathogen variants.

