Innoviva (NASDAQ:INVA) Lifted to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Innoviva (NASDAQ:INVA) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Innoviva, Inc. is focused on the development, commercialization and financial management of bio-pharmaceuticals. The company’s portfolio of respiratory assets partnered with Glaxo Group Limited, including RELVAR(R)/BREO(R) ELLIPTA(R) and ANORO(R) ELLIPTA(R). Innoviva, Inc., formerly known as Theravance, Inc., is headquartered in South San Francisco, California. “

Separately, TheStreet cut Innoviva from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th.

Shares of INVA opened at $11.73 on Tuesday. Innoviva has a 1 year low of $9.21 and a 1 year high of $15.62. The company has a current ratio of 146.75, a quick ratio of 146.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.62. The stock has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a PE ratio of 5.98 and a beta of 0.64.

Innoviva (NASDAQ:INVA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The biotechnology company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.85. Innoviva had a return on equity of 53.99% and a net margin of 67.16%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Innoviva will post 2.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in INVA. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new stake in Innoviva during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in Innoviva during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Innoviva by 174.9% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,375 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,511 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in Innoviva during the 4th quarter valued at $123,000. Finally, XTX Markets LLC bought a new position in Innoviva in the 4th quarter valued at $143,000. 71.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Innoviva Company Profile

Innoviva, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of pharmaceuticals. The company has long-acting beta2 agonist (LABA) collaboration agreement with Glaxo Group Limited to develop and commercialize once-daily products for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease and asthma. Its products include RELVAR/BREO ELLIPTA, a once-daily combination medicine consisting of a LABA, vilanterol (VI), an inhaled corticosteroid (ICS), and fluticasone furoate; ANORO ELLIPTA, a once-daily medicine combining a long-acting muscarinic antagonist (LAMA), umeclidinium bromide (UMEC), with a LABA, and VI; and TRELEGY ELLIPTA, a once-daily combination medicine consisting of an ICS, LAMA, and LABA.

