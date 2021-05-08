Ingles Markets (NASDAQ:IMKTA) Sets New 52-Week High at $66.34

Ingles Markets, Incorporated (NASDAQ:IMKTA)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $66.34 and last traded at $66.34, with a volume of 559 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $64.39.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $62.50 and a 200-day moving average of $48.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.45 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 1.45.

Ingles Markets (NASDAQ:IMKTA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $2.66 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter. Ingles Markets had a return on equity of 24.07% and a net margin of 3.87%.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 8th were issued a dividend of $0.165 per share. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 7th.

In other Ingles Markets news, Director Sharp Laura Ingle sold 2,000 shares of Ingles Markets stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.33, for a total transaction of $128,660.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,608,250. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 29.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Toth Financial Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in Ingles Markets in the first quarter worth approximately $62,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in Ingles Markets in the first quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in Ingles Markets in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $64,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Ingles Markets in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $114,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in Ingles Markets in the first quarter valued at approximately $222,000. 65.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Ingles Markets (NASDAQ:IMKTA)

Ingles Markets, Incorporated operates a chain of supermarkets in the southeast United States. Its supermarkets offer various food products, including grocery, meat and dairy products, produce, frozen foods, and other perishables; and non-food products, such as fuel centers, pharmacies, health and beauty care products, and general merchandise, as well as private label items.

