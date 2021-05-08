(INGA) (AMS:INGA) Given a €12.50 Price Target at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank set a €12.50 ($14.71) price objective on (INGA) (AMS:INGA) in a research report released on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on INGA. Morgan Stanley set a €8.80 ($10.35) target price on shares of (INGA) and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. UBS Group set a €11.50 ($13.53) price objective on shares of (INGA) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group set a €11.50 ($13.53) target price on shares of (INGA) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €12.00 ($14.12) target price on shares of (INGA) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Barclays set a €9.00 ($10.59) target price on shares of (INGA) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of €11.18 ($13.16).

(INGA) has a 1 year low of €13.52 ($15.91) and a 1 year high of €16.69 ($19.64).

ING Groep N.V. (ING) is a financial institution. The Company offers banking services. The Company’s segments include Retail Netherlands, which offers current and savings accounts, business lending, mortgages and other consumer lending in the Netherlands; Retail Belgium, which offers products that are similar to those in the Netherlands; Retail Germany, which offers current and savings accounts, mortgages and other customer lending; Retail Other, which offers products that are similar to those in the Netherlands, and Wholesale Banking, which offers wholesale banking activities (a full range of products from cash management to corporate finance), real estate and lease.

