(INGA) (AMS:INGA) Given a €12.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €12.00 ($14.12) price target on (INGA) (AMS:INGA) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on INGA. Royal Bank of Canada set a €11.00 ($12.94) price objective on shares of (INGA) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley set a €8.80 ($10.35) price objective on shares of (INGA) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €12.30 ($14.47) price objective on shares of (INGA) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €12.00 ($14.12) price target on shares of (INGA) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €12.50 ($14.71) price target on shares of (INGA) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €11.18 ($13.16).

Get (INGA) alerts:

(INGA) has a 12-month low of €13.52 ($15.91) and a 12-month high of €16.69 ($19.64).

ING Groep N.V. (ING) is a financial institution. The Company offers banking services. The Company’s segments include Retail Netherlands, which offers current and savings accounts, business lending, mortgages and other consumer lending in the Netherlands; Retail Belgium, which offers products that are similar to those in the Netherlands; Retail Germany, which offers current and savings accounts, mortgages and other customer lending; Retail Other, which offers products that are similar to those in the Netherlands, and Wholesale Banking, which offers wholesale banking activities (a full range of products from cash management to corporate finance), real estate and lease.

Read More: How a Put Option Works

Receive News & Ratings for (INGA) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for (INGA) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.